StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $164.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 9.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.