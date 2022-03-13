StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.86. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 758,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 88,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 242,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.