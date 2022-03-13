StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
NASDAQ RMTI opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.86. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.
About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.