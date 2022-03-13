StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.65. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.
About The Dixie Group (Get Rating)
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
