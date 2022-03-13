StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.65. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 58,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

