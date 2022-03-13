StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at $619,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at $455,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

