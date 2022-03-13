StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE ZVO opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.
Zovio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zovio (ZVO)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.