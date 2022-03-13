StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.95. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadway Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in Broadway Financial by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadway Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Broadway Financial by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,237 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Broadway Financial by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the period. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

