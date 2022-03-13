StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of GNE stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.56 million, a PE ratio of -110.98 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -499.92%.
Genie Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genie Energy (GNE)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.