StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of GNE stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.56 million, a PE ratio of -110.98 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -499.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genie Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Genie Energy by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Genie Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genie Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

