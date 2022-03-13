StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NTZ opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.43 million, a PE ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Natuzzi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Natuzzi by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Natuzzi in the second quarter worth $96,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natuzzi in the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Natuzzi by 106.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

