StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Willamette Valley Vineyards from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 million, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.
