StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Willamette Valley Vineyards from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 million, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 109,459 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 38,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards (Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.