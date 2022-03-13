StockNews.com Lowers Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $253.44 million, a P/E ratio of -621.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 74,089 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 63.2% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 326,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 126,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 402,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

