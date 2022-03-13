StockNews.com Lowers KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KB. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

