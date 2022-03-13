StockNews.com Upgrades Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) to Hold

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,116 shares of company stock worth $6,966,999 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 277,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 106,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after buying an additional 166,298 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 158.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 57,342 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 535,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

