StockNews.com Upgrades Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) to “Hold”

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $65.41 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $133.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.30.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $299,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,008 shares of company stock valued at $913,819. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after acquiring an additional 56,065 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,448,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.