StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of StoneCo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HSBC cut shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Banco Santander cut shares of StoneCo to a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.07.
NASDAQ STNE opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.61 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40.
About StoneCo (Get Rating)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneCo (STNE)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.