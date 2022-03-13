StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of StoneCo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HSBC cut shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Banco Santander cut shares of StoneCo to a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.07.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.61 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 26.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,728,000 after acquiring an additional 361,765 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 1,850.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 73.0% during the third quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 700,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after buying an additional 295,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 253.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 527,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after buying an additional 378,171 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

