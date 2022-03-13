Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 448.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 69,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2,309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 91,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 87,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $86.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.25.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.