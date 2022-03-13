Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000.

SNSR opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $40.46.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is an increase from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

