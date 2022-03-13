Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 117 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $498.08 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $598.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.