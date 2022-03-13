Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 178 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRL. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $259.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.30 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.89 and its 200 day moving average is $372.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

