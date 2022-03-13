Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 346 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,888 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5,977.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,743,000 after purchasing an additional 795,129 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 26,938.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 706,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,192,000 after purchasing an additional 703,644 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,362,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 399,206 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 285.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,558,000 after purchasing an additional 256,167 shares during the period.

VDE opened at $106.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $111.50.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

