Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $66.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. Research analysts predict that Streamline Health Solutions will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, Director Kenan Lucas bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth $145,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 196,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

