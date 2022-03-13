Strike 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.23 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $37.77 or 0.00097223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $118.21 million and $8.23 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strike has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00045944 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.15 or 0.06561495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,754.80 or 0.99754411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041623 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,129,739 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

