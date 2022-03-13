Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$41.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on SU. UBS Group lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

TSE:SU traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,065,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,812,369. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.90 and a 1-year high of C$43.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total transaction of C$2,346,804.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,050,545.00. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $6,236,799 in the last ninety days.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

