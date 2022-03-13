Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.21.

Shares of SU stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $33.61.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.3311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 111,546 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,398,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,398,000 after purchasing an additional 235,432 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

