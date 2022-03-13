SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Reaches $0.60 on Major Exchanges

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $242.98 million and $20.86 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003722 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 177.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.