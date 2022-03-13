Supermarket Income REIT’s (SUPR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 135 ($1.77) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Supermarket Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 136 ($1.78).

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

LON SUPR opened at GBX 122 ($1.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.37. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.92.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.