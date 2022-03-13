Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZPTAF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

ZPTAF opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

