SVB Leerink Boosts Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target to $30.00

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Procept BioRobotics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procept BioRobotics from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procept BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.52. Procept BioRobotics has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Procept BioRobotics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procept BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

