Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYNA. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,722,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $726,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.50.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYNA opened at $205.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $114.05 and a 1 year high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Profile (Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.