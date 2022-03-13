SYNC Network Trading Up 2.7% This Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $2,898.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.61 or 0.00247362 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011820 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004512 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000822 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00034833 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 70% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.95 or 0.01267970 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,924,023 coins and its circulating supply is 122,890,793 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

