Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Lowered by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Sysco by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Sysco by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $613,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,082 shares of company stock worth $9,410,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

