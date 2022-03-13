Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives $14.53 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.53.

TRHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $296,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $97,110 and have sold 35,838 shares worth $539,947. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth $40,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Amundi bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth $174,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. 665,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,872. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock has a market cap of $144.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.