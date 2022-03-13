Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Up 79.8% in February

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the February 13th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $6.60.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taitron Components in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Taitron Components Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
