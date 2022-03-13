Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.82.

TNDM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,731,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total value of $288,663.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,490 shares of company stock worth $2,740,443. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $975,164,000 after buying an additional 672,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,851,000 after purchasing an additional 133,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $292,456,000 after purchasing an additional 205,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $248,095,000 after purchasing an additional 35,825 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,160,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $105.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.61 and a beta of 0.58. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

