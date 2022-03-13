Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total value of $288,663.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,490 shares of company stock worth $2,740,443. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.82.

TNDM stock opened at $105.48 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

