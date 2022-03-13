Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 42,210 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKT opened at $17.12 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 244.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,043.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

