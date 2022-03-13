TD Securities Increases CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$4.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 60.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CEU. National Bankshares downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.30.

CEU opened at C$2.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.65. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$713.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

