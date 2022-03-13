TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.82

TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 10511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. 8.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.
