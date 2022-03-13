Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Up 82.0% in February

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the February 13th total of 648,400 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of TISI opened at $1.14 on Friday. Team has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
About Team (Get Rating)
Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Team (TISI)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.