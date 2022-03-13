Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Up 82.0% in February

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the February 13th total of 648,400 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TISI opened at $1.14 on Friday. Team has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Team by 82.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 268,029 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Team by 36.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Team in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Team by 31.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 48,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Team in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

