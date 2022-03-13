Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.30 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) received a €3.30 ($3.59) price objective from Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on O2D. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.32 ($2.52) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.80) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.91) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.83) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.39) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.79 ($3.04).

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.42 ($2.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.20 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of €2.70 ($2.93). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.44.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

