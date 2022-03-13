Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $9.16.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

