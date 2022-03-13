Terracoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last week, Terracoin has traded down 40.2% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $278,509.92 and approximately $17.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,066.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.08 or 0.00735754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00196998 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00025901 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

