TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

TRRVF opened at $18.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. TerraVest Industries has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $22.95.

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

