Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $41.89.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Textainer Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Textainer Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Textainer Group by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

