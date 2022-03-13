The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Position Increased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 6,991.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AES by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in AES by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -96.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

