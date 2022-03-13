The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Raised by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 508,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,989,163. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $50.17 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

