The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,113 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

In other E.W. Scripps news, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $202,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $65,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,058 shares of company stock worth $378,128. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $622.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.76 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile (Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.