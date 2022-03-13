The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $359.24.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $9.13 on Friday, hitting $264.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,857,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $262.23 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.15 and a 200-day moving average of $326.94.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,780,000 after acquiring an additional 846,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after acquiring an additional 678,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

