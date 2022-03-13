The First of Long Island Co. (FLIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

First of Long Island has raised its dividend payment by 17.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. First of Long Island has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $20.85 on Friday. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $492.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

