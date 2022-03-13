The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.130 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE GEO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.53. 1,247,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,771. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

