The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.130 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.
Shares of NYSE GEO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.53. 1,247,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,771. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
About The GEO Group (Get Rating)
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The GEO Group (GEO)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.