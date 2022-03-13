The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €68.90 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.90 ($74.89) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.00) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($57.61) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.13) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonovia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.07 ($68.55).

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €45.21 ($49.14) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €42.43 ($46.12) and a 12-month high of €60.96 ($66.26).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

