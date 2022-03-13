The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €68.90 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.90 ($74.89) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.00) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($57.61) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.13) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonovia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.07 ($68.55).

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €45.21 ($49.14) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €42.43 ($46.12) and a 12-month high of €60.96 ($66.26).

Vonovia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.